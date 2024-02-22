Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 7,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,341,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,596,000 after purchasing an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,220,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949,328. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

