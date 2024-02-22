AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $251.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,081. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $251.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average of $226.29. The company has a market cap of $354.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

