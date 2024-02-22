AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.96. 2,805,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,460. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

