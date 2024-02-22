AlphaCore Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $744,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.9 %

UNM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 239,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

