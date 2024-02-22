AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $882,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 84.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $808.08. 200,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $794.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

