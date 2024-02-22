AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 2,608 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.02. 10,039,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,949,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.