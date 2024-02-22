AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,910. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

