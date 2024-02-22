AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 594 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $167.61. 2,100,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,724. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

