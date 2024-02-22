Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 3,142,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,902,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

