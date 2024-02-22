Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.0 %

AMED traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 161,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Amedisys by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amedisys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

