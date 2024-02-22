American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of AWR stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.01. 87,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. American States Water has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $95.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American States Water by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in American States Water by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

