Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,817 shares of company stock worth $28,634,722. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $395.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

