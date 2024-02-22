AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 148,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,073. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

