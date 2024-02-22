Analog Devices’ (ADI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $212.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $219.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

ADI traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,390. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,888,000 after buying an additional 1,640,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

