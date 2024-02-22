Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.360 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADI traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,562. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average is $182.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.