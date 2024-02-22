Analysts Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT at $74.17

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

