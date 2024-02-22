Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Price Target at $47.00

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of NOG opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

