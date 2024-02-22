Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $81.86

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

