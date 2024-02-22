Analyzing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) & American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett -4.62% -1.06% -0.44% American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $1.02 billion 2.21 -$42.71 million ($0.26) -52.04 American Strategic Investment $64.00 million 0.25 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.34

This table compares Douglas Emmett and American Strategic Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Emmett and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 2 6 2 0 2.00 American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus target price of $14.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. American Strategic Investment has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats American Strategic Investment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

