Analyzing Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) & Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Foundry and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Satellogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Satellogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.08 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.09 Satellogic $6.01 million 22.26 -$36.64 million N/A N/A

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

Satellogic beats Sonic Foundry on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

