Analyzing Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 16.71% 14.30% 0.76% Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Lyons Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Lyons Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Lyons Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $16.45 billion 1.43 $2.74 billion $0.69 8.58 Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) beats Lyons Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

