Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.39).

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.12) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.15) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.48) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

AAL opened at GBX 1,775.40 ($22.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,104 ($39.08). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,838.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,030.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 7,573.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,580.21). Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.