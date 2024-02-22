ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $57.63 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.