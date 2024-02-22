ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $328.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.72. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,019,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 304,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,644,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

