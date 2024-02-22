Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded at Bank of America

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMEH. Truist Financial started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

AMEH stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

