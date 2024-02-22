Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RCUS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,445. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 312,887 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

