ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up to $123.39

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 123.39, but opened at 132.87. ARM shares last traded at 136.75, with a volume of 6,806,436 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 78.77.

ARM Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 82.86.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

