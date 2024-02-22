Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-$1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.900 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $119.06 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $201,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.