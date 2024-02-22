Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 94,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

