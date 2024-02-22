Artis Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.02.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
