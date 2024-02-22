ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $908.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $358.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $954.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $697.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

