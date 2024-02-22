ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

