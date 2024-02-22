Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AVIR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 111,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $346.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.15. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,911.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $327,852. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
