Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVIR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 111,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $346.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.15. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,911.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $327,852. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.