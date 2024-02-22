Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) CEO Sells $463,676.72 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALV traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.51. The stock had a trading volume of 282,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,014. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autoliv by 51.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

