AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,868.88.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,729.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,855.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,674.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2,600.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

