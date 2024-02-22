Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 406,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 272,787 shares.The stock last traded at $84.16 and had previously closed at $84.63.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

