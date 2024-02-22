Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. Avista also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

Avista Stock Down 0.3 %

AVA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. 226,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. Avista has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avista by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,460,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after buying an additional 292,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.