Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Shares of BND stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
