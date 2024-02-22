Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.