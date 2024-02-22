B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1,523.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

