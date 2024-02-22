Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $155.69 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $151.30.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.