Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Trading Up 4.6%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.13 and last traded at $156.13. 43,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 112,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Balchem Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

