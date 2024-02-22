Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Ball stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

