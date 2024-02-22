Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BALY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

BALY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 787,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $488.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.08. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

