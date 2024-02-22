Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,748 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,015,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,856,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

