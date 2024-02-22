Barclays Downgrades Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Equal Weight

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $868,113.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 394,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,560 shares of company stock worth $4,776,810 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,051,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Couchbase by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

