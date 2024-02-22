Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2671 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of BCS opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 8.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

