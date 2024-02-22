Baupost Group LLC MA Has $325.07 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 6.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $325,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WTW traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.43. 103,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,571. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.54. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.