Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New $150.98 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,975,000. Clarivate accounts for about 2.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 3.39% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after buying an additional 10,368,333 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $64,910,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,772,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 713,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,565. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

