Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,902,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,069,000. Liberty Live Group accounts for about 1.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $15,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $15,348,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $11,420,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $7,529,000.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 209,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,431. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

