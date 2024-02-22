Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,902,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,069,000. Liberty Live Group accounts for about 1.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $15,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $15,348,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $11,420,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $7,529,000.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LLYVK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 209,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,431. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
