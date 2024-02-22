Baupost Group LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,311,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693,299 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 15.1% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 10.71% of Liberty Global worth $785,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 179.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 567,880 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after acquiring an additional 164,880 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Liberty Global by 15.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 520,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,646. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

